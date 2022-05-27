16 companies hiring over 151 positions in Vancouver this June

They say jobs don’t grow on trees, but there are so many open roles right now that I’m starting to think – maybe they do?
Time to refresh your LinkedIn page and shoot your best shot at a new opportunity.
Here are a ton of companies that want to hire people in Vancouver.
Companies hiring in Vancouver
1. Chandos Construction
- Who: Chandos Construction is one of North America’s most collaborative and innovative commercial builders. What started out as a company with a single office, turned into one with seven locations across Canada and is the first and largest B Corp certified national technical builder in North America.
- Jobs: The Vancouver district currently has 11 job openings in various roles including project management, proposal writing, estimating, craft workers, site superintendents, accounting/finance, and estimating.
- Perks: Chandos is 100% employee-owned with one class of units and is proud to be the first and largest B Corp certified commercial builder in North America, meaning it puts its values at the centre of everything it does. Chandos offers competitive wages, and a well-rounded employer-paid benefits program including health, dental, vision care, and employee assistance program in addition to RRSP matching, educational assistance, employee recognition, leadership conferences, and regular company-wide engagement opportunities.
- More: Check out the careers page for the most up-to-date openings.
2. Emily Carr University of Art + Design
- Who: Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research. It is ranked #24 in the world, #9 in North America, and continues to be #1 in Canada for Art + Design (Source: QS World University
Rankings). The Continuing Studies department offers accessible and innovative opportunities for life-long learning in art and design.
- Jobs: ECU Continuing Studies is hiring up to 30 contract-based teaching positions for their new Creative Tech Fundamentals (CTF) Micro-Credentials Program. Apply if you have expertise in 2D and 3D Animation, Character
Design + Development, Visual Effects, Motion Graphics, 3D CAD drawing, 2D and 3D Game Development, UX and UI for Games, Design Thinking for Games, Animation, XR, AR/VR/XR, UX and UI for XR, Virtual Production, or
software and tools. A passion for your field and interest in shaping the future of creative tech talent is a must. Previous teaching experience is not required.
- Perks: When you join the community of creative practitioners and educators at Emily Carr, you benefit from a supportive team, ready to guide you through onboarding to lesson planning. Continuing Studies instructors are eligible to join the pension plan, and can enroll for free in Continuing Studies courses to continue their own professional development.
- More: Check out the jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
3. Pixieset
- Who: Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and of course deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Customer Support Specialists, Full Stack Developers, Senior Full Stack Developers, Senior Front End Developers, Senior Software Developer (Tech Lead), Junior QA Analyst, and an Event Planner.
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook, and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching, and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, and challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
4. Plenty of Fish
- Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.com).
The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.
- Jobs: Our growing team is currently hiring: Principal User Experience Designer, Senior Product Designer, and Social Media Manager.
- Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity and parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal and professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group-wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program, corporate ClassPass membership, health and wellness benefits and much more!
- More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.
5. Canada Drives
- Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.
- Jobs: Current openings include, Customer Service Representative (Remote), Administrative Assistant (Remote), Credit Analyst, Customer Relations Service Advisor, Inbound Customer Service Agent (Remote), Senior UX/UI Designer, Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Senior Search Engine Marketing Specialist, Engineering Manager – Backend, Engineering Manager – Frontend, Engineering Manager – Salesforce, Facilities Manager, Lead Backend Engineer, Lead Frontend Engineer, Lead Salesforce Engineer, Senior QA Automation Engineer, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
6. Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Python Applications Developer.
- Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
7. Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video, and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product person and a customer person, who are the Co-CEOs. This means the two main teams at Jane (the product and the customer team) are both led by doers who understand the job. There are no suits at Jane. There isn’t even a sales team! Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, 2022 is going to be a big year for Jane as it invests heavily into patient experience with its first patient-facing mobile app, enhancing the telehealth experience, building a (J)analytics platform, working on global insurance integrations, and introducing features like HIPAA compliant chat, all *without* putting in 60+ hour work weeks.
- Jobs: Software Developer -Scheduling Team, Senior Software Developer-Customer Response, Senior TPM – DevOps, Principal Developer (Architect), Staff DevOps Engineer, Senior Performance Engineer, Staff Developer – Charting, Software Development Engineer in Test, Product Design Manager, Product Manager – Invoicing, Product Partnerships Manager, and more.
- Perks: Perks are nice, and Jane has plenty, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane’s values to see if its mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of building. But still, staff is provided three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
8. Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission is to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Manager, Employer Relations; Mentor (Web Development); Cyber Security Lead Instructor; Data Science Instructors; Director, Product Management; Executive Assistant; Intermediate Project Manager; Lead Ruby on Rails Developer; Product Designer; Product Marketing Manager; Project Coordinator; Senior Manager, Business Operations; and a Sr. Manager, Workforce Development to join its clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on its careers page.
9. Talk Shop Media
- Who: Talk Shop is a full-service, integrated communications agency and one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. It values bright ideas and is always looking for smarter ways to work. The Talk Shop team works with diverse clients in technology, consumer goods, lifestyle, and real estate, and it believes awesome people are the foundation of greatness.
- Jobs: Account Associate and Digital Account Manager.
- Perks: Talk Shop understands that anything is possible when you have the social and financial resources needed to be successful inside and outside of work. Perks include flexible schedules, comprehensive health benefits, generous parental and family leave, paid volunteer time, a yearly retreat, access to Sphere (online coaching), professional development and networking opportunities, team-building events and happy hours, and more.
- More: You can learn more about Talk Shop openings on the careers page.
10. Commit
- Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that puts the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Come help build the future of distributed work, today.
- Jobs: Full-time remote: Senior Full-Stack Developer and Content Writer.
- Perks: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer.
- More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page or if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.
11. Humi
- Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, payroll, and benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: its employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together with the intricacies of HR for SMBs.
- Jobs: Associate, Payroll Services – Remote, Product Manager, Full Stack Developer, PHP – Remote, Senior Mobile Software Engineer – Remote, Associate, Client Support, and additional positions.
- Perks: The newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! Humi is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
- More: To learn more about Humi and to check out current openings, visit the careers page.
12. Float
- Who: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spend is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want.
- Jobs: Float is hiring for Marketing Designer (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), and additional positions.
- Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.
- More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.
13. Trulioo
- Who: Trulioo (Truly You) was founded in 2011 to help reduce fraud, mitigate risk, and increase trust and safety online. Trulioo provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Its clients include some of the world’s most prominent tech companies, banks, crypto platforms, payment processors, and money transfer companies, along with major online marketplaces, financial institutions, and gaming companies. Its mission matters — for billions of people everywhere. Trulioo truly believes that everyone is someone, and invites you to join its mission and celebrate the positive change the company is making in the world.
- Jobs: Truiloo is hiring for more than 35 positions, including Customer Success Manager, Project Manager, Content Marketing Specialist/ Editor, Content Specialist/ Writer, Director, Product Marketing, Senior Content Designer, Senior UI/UX Visual Designer, Enterprise Account Executive (Acquisition), Sales Development Manager, Front End Engineer, and Manager, Data Analytics.
- Perks: Trulioo offers competitive compensation along with great extended health and dental benefits, a Health & Wellness Spending Account, and RRSP matching. Learning opportunities include the Education, Training & Certification Policy and professional development programs. The company hosts various sports and wellness activities, social events, birthday celebrations, lunch and learns, and encourages friendly (but often competitive!) games of ping-pong and foosball. The Vancouver offices have spectacular waterfront views and are next to some of the city’s best restaurants. The offices are conveniently located within walking distance of transit, and employees have access to gym facilities and free bike lockers. Trulioo values its employees and has created a flexible and friendly work environment where everyone can succeed and grow with the company!
- More: Trulioo is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and its commitment to inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity, and experience connects the company with the customers and communities it serves, attracting top talent and passionate changemakers across the globe.
14. Vancouver Art Gallery
- Who: Founded in 1931, the Vancouver Art Gallery is recognized as one of North America’s most innovative visual arts institutions. The Gallery’s ground-breaking exhibitions, extensive public programs, and emphasis on advancing scholarship all focus on historical and contemporary art from British Columbia and around the world. The Association operates a museum located in downtown Vancouver on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl̓ilwətaɁɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations.
- Jobs: Current openings include, Head of Major Gifts: Community and Learning, Director of Strategic Communication and Branding, Director of Publishing and Content Strategy, Director of Audience Development and Marketing, and Director of People and Culture.
- Perks: Employees will receive extended health and dental insurance, 20 days of vacations, monthly days off in lieu, and unlimited access to the Gallery including private tours of the exhibitions from curators and more.
- More: You can learn more about the Vancouver Art Gallery and its open positions, visit the career page.
15. Onni Group
- Who: Onni Group is a one-stop-shop for real estate development! This diverse company has 13 departments responsible for the entire building life cycle. Everything from development, construction, property management, accounting, finance, as well as leasing, sales, marketing, and more. Onni Group has a passion for building world-class urban communities, quality design, innovation, and sustainability. The company yields exceptional communities and experiences where our customers live, work, and play. Onni Group’s growing portfolio across North America is opening the doors to many more amazing opportunities for career growth.
- Jobs: Construction Labourer, Tenant Coordinator, Project Accountant, Construction Project Manager, Structural Superintendent, Software Developer, Cost Accounting Manager, Civil Project Manager, Construction Safety Officer, IT Coordinator, and more!
- Perks: Onni Group provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, an annual education allowance of $1000.00, a wellness program, WFH flexibility, and various employee discounts including Level Hotels & Furnished Suites (Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago), rooftop patio, and employees finish at 3:00 pm the Friday before a long weekend!
- More: Check out the jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
16. H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore
- Who: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver, is regarded as one of the city’s premier cocktail bars. The lounge boasts an expansive spirit selection, creative cocktails and a sustainably focused wine list.
- Jobs: Currently recruiting for a Head Bartender to join the team. The H Tasting Lounge Head Bartender will be responsible for curating cocktail lists, spirit selection and day-to-day service.
- Perks: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore is part of Marriott International, the #1 leader in hospitality worldwide with 30 top hotel brands. We offer unrivalled travel perks with generous discounts at our hotels globally. We recognize exceptional service and hard work with robust reward programs and give bonuses for successful referrals. Growth opportunities allow for professional development, learning new skills and career advancement. The Westin Bayshore offers competitive hourly wages, comprehensive benefits, extended health care coverage, paid personal days and sick days, subsidized transit passes and/or discounted parking. Complimentary meals are provided with each shift. Complimentary associate assistance programs are available 24/7.
- More: Visit our careers page to browse the most up-to-date listings.