16 companies hiring over 151 positions in Vancouver this June

They say jobs don’t grow on trees, but there are so many open roles right now that I’m starting to think – maybe they do?

Time to refresh your LinkedIn page and shoot your best shot at a new opportunity.

Here are a ton of companies that want to hire people in Vancouver.

Companies hiring in Vancouver

Chandos Construction is one of North America’s most collaborative and innovative commercial builders. What started out as a company with a single office, turned into one with across Canada and is the first and largest B Corp certified national technical builder in North America. Jobs: The Vancouver district currently has 11 job openings in various roles including project management, proposal writing, estimating, craft workers, site superintendents, accounting/finance, and estimating.

Chandos is 100% employee-owned with one class of units and is proud to be the first and largest B Corp certified commercial builder in North America, meaning it puts its values at the centre of everything it does. Chandos offers competitive wages, and a well-rounded employer-paid benefits program including health, dental, vision care, and employee assistance program in addition to RRSP matching, educational assistance, employee recognition, leadership conferences, and regular company-wide engagement opportunities. More: Check out the careers page for the most up-to-date openings.

Who: Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research. It is ranked #24 in the world, #9 in North America, and continues to be #1 in Canada for Art + Design (Source: QS World University

Rankings). The Continuing Studies department offers accessible and innovative opportunities for life-long learning in art and design.

Jobs: ECU Continuing Studies is hiring up to 30 contract-based teaching positions for their new Creative Tech Fundamentals (CTF) Micro-Credentials Program . Apply if you have expertise in 2D and 3D Animation, Character

Design + Development, Visual Effects, Motion Graphics, 3D CAD drawing, 2D and 3D Game Development, UX and UI for Games, Design Thinking for Games, Animation, XR, AR/VR/XR, UX and UI for XR, Virtual Production, or

software and tools. A passion for your field and interest in shaping the future of creative tech talent is a must. Previous teaching experience is not required.

Perks: When you join the community of creative practitioners and educators at Emily Carr, you benefit from a supportive team, ready to guide you through onboarding to lesson planning. Continuing Studies instructors are eligible to join the pension plan, and can enroll for free in Continuing Studies courses to continue their own professional development.

More: Check out the jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.

Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and of course deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end. Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Customer Support Specialists, Full Stack Developers, Senior Full Stack Developers, Senior Front End Developers, Senior Software Developer (Tech Lead), Junior QA Analyst, and an Event Planner.

Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook, and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching, and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, and challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference. More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit its careers page .

The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.

Our growing team is currently hiring: Principal User Experience Designer, Senior Product Designer, and Social Media Manager. Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity and parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal and professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group-wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program , corporate ClassPass membership, health and wellness benefits and much more!

Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity and parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, matching, personal and professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group-wide mentorship program, a global gift matching , corporate membership, health and wellness benefits and much more! More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.