BC Liquor Stores, one of BC’s top employers, is holding a massive job fair this weekend, hiring over 500 positions.

Both Auxiliary Sales Associate and Seasonal Sales Associate positions are up for grabs, and pay starts at over $19 per hour.

There are two main requirements to being a BC Liquor Stores employee: being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and having a Serving It Right certificate.

The job fair takes place at every BC Liquor Store location on May 28 between 11 am and 4 pm.

Auxiliary Sales Associate roles are year-round on-call positions. The pay starts at $19.45 per hour plus 97 cents per working hour in lieu of health and welfare benefits, up to a maximum of $55.30 per biweekly pay period plus 6% of regular earnings in lieu of vacation.

Seasonal Sales Associates are asked to work on-call during Canada Day through Labour Day and/or the month of December. The pay rate is $18.08 per hour plus 4% of regular earnings in lieu of vacation leave.

On top of the sales associates roles, BC Liquor Stores is also hiring for auxiliary warehouse worker jobs. The wage is the same as BCLS auxiliaries, $19.45 per hour plus 79 cents per working hour in lieu of health and welfare benefits, up to a maximum of $55.30 per biweekly pay period plus 6% of regular earnings in lieu of vacation leave.

Employees earn more opportunities and hours as they gain more seniority and experience.

While auxiliary positions aren’t permanent full-time, they can lead to full-time positions and offer a competitive compensation package, pension plan, and medical and dental coverage. These roles also offer tuition reimbursement and scholarship programs and access to public service employee benefits.

For details on obtaining your Serving It Right certificate, click here.

Visit the BC Liquor Stores website for more information about the job fair and future hiring campaigns.