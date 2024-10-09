Vancouver named Canada's second-best city for young professionals

Vancouver has received a nod for its great conditions for young professionals, coming in second place for Canada’s best cities for young people to work.

That’s according to the 2024 Urban Work Index, which looked at factors including climate action; equity, diversity and inclusion; good jobs for young people; education and training; digital access; city economy; entrepreneurial spirit; affordability; transportation; and health.

Vancouver ranked first in climate action and second for diversity, equity, and inclusion for its organizations benefitting young Black and Indigenous workers.

“This index helps cities and employers understand what youth need to thrive in today’s workforce, ensuring a diverse, engaged, and vibrant future,” Robert Barnard, founder and CEO of Youthful Cities, said in a news release.

The only city to outrank Vancouver was Toronto, which was crowned the best city in Canada for young people to work.