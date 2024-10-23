BC tech company says it's hiring to fill 85 new Canadian jobs

A BC-based company plans to increase its headcount by 31% in the new year and is hiring nationwide.

According to Safe Software, it is “the creator of FME, the only true all-data enterprise integration platform.”

Its headquarters are located in Surrey, and it recently reported that it is on track to meet its $250M revenue target by 2028.

Thanks to its partner expansion and revenue growth, Safe Software said it plans to add 85 new Canadian roles to the business in 2025 despite “a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.”

Already, Safe Software said its team expanded by 20% in the last 12 months.

“We’re just getting started—and I can’t wait to see where this new fiscal year takes us,” Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software, said in a statement.

Safe Software said it aims to give permanent employees in-office benefits, generous time off allowances, and bi-annual profit-sharing bonuses.

“Employees also enjoy extended Health, Dental, and Vision benefits from day one of employment, as well as learning and development opportunities, and Safe Software’s RRSP/TFSA matching program,” a statement lists. “Remote work is available across Canada (excluding Quebec), with hybrid work available to those near Safe Software’s headquarters in Surrey.”

Safe Software has teams in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

As of Wednesday, the site had posted vacancies in sales, marketing, product development, and customer success roles.

Depending on the role, salaries range from $58,000 to $100,000.

Check out Safe Software to learn more about open positions at the company.