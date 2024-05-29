8 stereotypes about Vancouver Island that are totally true

Stereotypes are generally problematic, but there are some quirky ones about Vancouver Island that are totally true.

The peculiarities of Vancouver Island may seem bizarre and somewhat untamed to outsiders. However, if you call Vancouver Island home, there are certain things that might seem completely normal to you but leave your friends and family from other cities baffled.

So, here are eight stereotypes about life on Vancouver Island that, for better or worse, are totally true.

We only wear Blundstones and Birkenstocks

Wedding? Blundstones. Wedding in the summer? Birkenstocks. Take out the trash? Socks and Birkenstocks. This is simply what we wear here, and for good reason. Comedian Jim Gaffigan summed it up best: “Everyone [in the Pacific Northwest] is dressed like there could be an impromptu hike at any moment’s notice.” These two footwear choices are incredibly versatile.

It’s expensive to live

Oh, the price we pay for living in the best place in Canada. Unfortunately, this stereotype is entirely accurate. In January, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Victoria surpassed $2,101, while a two-bedroom apartment averaged $2,714. But it’s worth it… right?

We smoke a lot of weed

We’ve always been 420 friendly in Victoria, and let’s be real, when it comes to being the most cannabis-friendly city in Canada, nobody can puff, puff, pass Victoria. From the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club and Songhees Cannabis to the first-ever Cannabis bike tour debuting this summer, Victoria is always on the cutting edge of cannabis culture — and we were recently rewarded for it, too.

Everyone’s an artist

Some notable artists who live on or near Vancouver Island are Margaret Atwood, Pamela Anderson, and Burton Cummings. But, talk to anyone living here, and you’ll soon find that they’re a creator in some way — whether that’s music, crafts, or craft beer, wine, and cider. The sheer number of festivals and markets showcasing local artisans, creators, and artists is evidence of our artistic passion. If you haven’t visited Salt Spring’s famous Saturday market, that’s the best example.

Everyone’s into gardening

There’s a reason Victoria has been dubbed the garden city. The world-renowned Butchart Gardens are a hop, skip, and jump away, and we have a ton of community gardens as well. We’re lucky because we’re one of the few places in Canada where you can garden all year round, and there are a ton of programs available to help anyone in Victoria get started.

It’s the land of newly-weds and nearly-deads

The city attracts active young couples and newlyweds, drawn by its picturesque landscapes and romantic settings, and keeps them for its small yet passionate cultural scene. At the same time, Victoria is also a popular retirement destination, appealing to older individuals and retirees with its mild climate and high quality of life right outside the doorstep. This combination of young, newly married couples and a significant elderly population led to this endearing nickname.

We’re sleepy

Our nightlife ends at 1 am, and by that time, the streets are essentially deserted. This city caters more to morning people than to night owls. However, the longer you live in Victoria, the more you adapt to its rhythm. Unlike New York City, the trade-off here is that you find yourself getting sleepier earlier and feeling more refreshed in the morning.

We’re polite and friendly

In 2022, a US woman’s visit to Victoria made waves on the internet, showing Victoria transit passengers thanking their bus drivers as they unloaded. The video was uploaded to TikTok and garnered more than 6 million views. What we thought was a simple, common gesture is actually unique to the city, and it’s a stereotype we’ll gladly take (especially considering the more localized stereotype of our NIMBYism and crankiness).

Are there any other Vancouver Island stereotypes that are totally true? Let us know in the comments.