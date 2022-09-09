Passengers aboard a tour boat off Vancouver Island sure have an incredible story to tell.

Earlier this week, folks that signed up for a zodiac tour with Victoria-based Prince of Whales Adventures were filled with excitement to see a sea lion swimming through the water near them.

Little did they know, there were about to witness a dramatic wildlife encounter.

A few seconds after spotting it, the large California sea lion jumped onto a nearby boat, landing inches away from its two passengers.

The boat took on water, but luckily the animal didn’t stay long enough to do more serious damage.

It’s many boaters’ worst nightmares, as the weight of the animals can capsize a vessel in seconds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince of Whales Adventures (@princeofwhaleswhalewatching)



This encounter was apparently brought on because the sea lion was being pursued by three Bigg’s orcas “and went for the boat in order to escape,” according to Prince of Whales Adventures.

Thankfully, the boaters and sea lion escaped unharmed.

Recently the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) reported orcas are showing up in high numbers.

“As our local seal and sea lion populations have recovered and the word spreads among the whale community, the Bigg’s killer whales, who eat marine mammals (unlike Southern Resident orcas that eat fish) are spending more and more time here,” Erin Gless with PWWA said.