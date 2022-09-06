Meet the donkey who's running for mayor of a BC town

He’s charming, he’s honest, and he’s promising to take a “bite out of crime” if elected the next mayor of a town in BC’s Interior.

Lobo the donkey is the latest to declare his candidacy to become mayor of Grand Forks, BC.

“The elections are coming up, and there’s all this stuff on Facebook where somebody says ‘oh that ass is running.’ I thought, hold on a minute, asses can run?” Lobo’s owner Lorraine O’Connor told Daily Hive.

It started out as a playful suggestion, but Lobo received so much support that now O’Connor is filling in real candidacy papers for the donkey.

The only problem is that the papers keep referring to candidates as a “person.” But other than that, Lobo has everything a mayoral candidate could need. He has the looks, he has support, and he’s going to “kick ass” around town.

O’Connor adds she’s read up on other animals who’ve run for mayor and said even if Lobo isn’t elected as the winner, he’d still be happy to help the city council by attending ceremonies and ribbon-cuttings.

“It’s all in good fun,” O’Connor said. “He’s honest, he’s loveable, and he’s hardworking.”