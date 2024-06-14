This Vancouver Island resort can only be accessed by boat or floatplane

Moutcha Bay Resort, which is part of a trio of resorts in Nootka Sound (Lynn A/Shutterstock)

Vancouver Island is home to some incredible and remote resorts.

While some are accessible by car, others can only be reached by boat or floatplane. Before we get to the vehicle-accessible resorts, one remote resort in particular is worth a visit.

Newton Cove Resort

Located in the tranquil wilderness of Nootka Sound on Vancouver Island’s west coast, Newton Cove Resort provides a distinctive getaway. Known for its exceptional fishing and untouched natural beauty, this floating lodge offers the ideal escape for those seeking to disconnect — and it’s only accessible by boat or floatplane.

Nootka Sound caters to every adventurer, offering salmon and halibut fishing charters, immersive historic and wildlife tours, tranquil ocean kayaking, and more.

With the open ocean just around the corner, Newton Cove’s team can offer thrilling days of fishing in both inshore and offshore waters. They have a fleet of guide boats and a fish processing facility, which gives you the full fish experience from ocean to table.

If fishing isn’t your thing, don’t worry, the resort has stand-up paddle boards and sea kayaks for exploring the calm blue waters of the cove.

If you’re there for the wildlife, their in-house wildlife expert can take you to the best spots to see eagles, bears, sea otters, and seals on the water or off.

Plus, if you’re really not into fishing (or eating fish), Newton Cove has a chef creating dishes from scratch using local ingredients, including fresh produce from their sister company, Seaview Farms on Vancouver Island, and herbs from their own garden.

Packages range from $3,230 to $5,900 and include three-night stays from Thursday to Sunday and four-night stays from Sunday to Thursday. Prices are based on three guests per boat.

Newton Cove isn’t the only resort in the area, either. Nootka Marine Adventures owns two other resorts in the area (it’s just that Newton Cove is the only one you have to get to by boat or plane).

Moutcha Bay Resort

Moutcha Bay Resort is a scenic two-hour drive from Campbell River, and they offer a variety of accommodations: campsites, lodge suites, luxurious oceanfront yurts, camping yurts, and chalets.

Like its other resorts, it features fishing boat rentals, fuel sales, moorage, assisted and non-assisted boat launches, a fully stocked dock shack, and professional government-licensed fish processing facilities. You can also explore Moutcha Bay by renting a kayak or stand-up paddle board or join its in-house naturalist for a guided kayak tour or a wildlife and heritage tour of Nootka Sound by boat.

After a day of adventure, you can enjoy a Red Seal dish from The Conuma Grill or visit the Salal & Sea Spa for rejuvenating treatments using Sea Flora Seaweed skin and body products.

Nootka Sound Resort

Nootka Sound Resort is the third resort in the area. It’s a floating, all-inclusive retreat anchored in the tranquil waters of Galiano Bay in Nootka Sound with gourmet meals and a big dock space for relaxation.

Bring your own boat, rent one, or hire one of its fishing guides for that full on-the-water adventure. Spend your days kayaking in the sheltered waters of Nootka Sound, visiting the historic village of Yuquot on Nootka Island, or hiking.

You can explore Galiano Bay on a stand-up paddleboard, relax on the sunny docks with a good book, or simply enjoy the scenic west coast views.

Plus, meet some friends at the guest lounge around a pool table or poker table.

Nootka Sound is historic, tranquil, and secluded, but most of all, full of untapped potential for anyone looking for a uniquely Pacific Northwest experience — and you can experience it at any one of these three awesome resorts.

