NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Five cities on Vancouver Island where you can buy a house for under $700K

Samantha Holomay
Samantha Holomay
|
Oct 30 2023, 7:57 pm
Five cities on Vancouver Island where you can buy a house for under $700K
Cory Chapman/EXP Realty

If you’re looking to secure a home for less than the other million-dollar properties on the market, Vancouver Island might have what you’re looking for.

Owning an apartment in Vancouver is great, but it doesn’t come with the same amenities as owning a house, such as a backyard and more space for when your loved ones come to visit.

We looked at small-to-medium-sized houses across Vancouver Island. The homes on this list aren’t extravagant but instead have their own unique charm.

Here are five properties, including townhomes and detached homes, you can buy for under $700,000 in some cities on the Island.

​​

Lake Cowichan

Brittany SmartP/Re/Max Generation (LC)

1-1893 Tzouhalem Road

  • Asking price: $544,900
  • Two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse
  • 1378 sq feet

Duncan

Peter Miller/DFH Real Estate Ltd

720 Wharncliffe Road

  • Asking price: $595,000
  • Three-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house
  • 922 sq ft

Chemainus 

Maggie Densmore/Re/Max Generation

9265 Chemainus Road

  • Asking Price:$680,000
  • Three-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house
  • 1965 sq feet

Nanaimo

Cory Chapman/EXP Realty

853 Chelsea Street

  • Asking price: $589,900
  • Three-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house
  • 1077 sq ft

Port Hardy 

Aidan Manson/PG Direct Realty Ltd

9280 Elk Drive

  • Asking price $559,900
  • Five-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house
  • 2792 square feet

Would you consider moving to these two-bedroom or more homes in BC? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Samantha HolomaySamantha Holomay
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop