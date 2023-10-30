If you’re looking to secure a home for less than the other million-dollar properties on the market, Vancouver Island might have what you’re looking for.

Owning an apartment in Vancouver is great, but it doesn’t come with the same amenities as owning a house, such as a backyard and more space for when your loved ones come to visit.

We looked at small-to-medium-sized houses across Vancouver Island. The homes on this list aren’t extravagant but instead have their own unique charm.

Here are five properties, including townhomes and detached homes, you can buy for under $700,000 in some cities on the Island.

Lake Cowichan

1-1893 Tzouhalem Road

Asking price: $544,900

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse

1378 sq feet

Duncan

720 Wharncliffe Road

Asking price: $595,000

Three-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house

922 sq ft

Chemainus

9265 Chemainus Road

Asking Price:$680,000

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house

1965 sq feet

Nanaimo

853 Chelsea Street

Asking price: $589,900

Three-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house

1077 sq ft

Port Hardy

9280 Elk Drive

Asking price $559,900

Five-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house

2792 square feet

Would you consider moving to these two-bedroom or more homes in BC? Let us know in the comments.