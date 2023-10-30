Five cities on Vancouver Island where you can buy a house for under $700K
If you’re looking to secure a home for less than the other million-dollar properties on the market, Vancouver Island might have what you’re looking for.
Owning an apartment in Vancouver is great, but it doesn’t come with the same amenities as owning a house, such as a backyard and more space for when your loved ones come to visit.
We looked at small-to-medium-sized houses across Vancouver Island. The homes on this list aren’t extravagant but instead have their own unique charm.
Here are five properties, including townhomes and detached homes, you can buy for under $700,000 in some cities on the Island.
Lake Cowichan
- Asking price: $544,900
- Two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse
- 1378 sq feet
Duncan
- Asking price: $595,000
- Three-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house
- 922 sq ft
Chemainus
- Asking Price:$680,000
- Three-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house
- 1965 sq feet
Nanaimo
- Asking price: $589,900
- Three-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house
- 1077 sq ft
Port Hardy
- Asking price $559,900
- Five-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house
- 2792 square feet
Would you consider moving to these two-bedroom or more homes in BC? Let us know in the comments.