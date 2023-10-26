5 BC cities where you can buy a two-bedroom home for under $500,000
If you’re looking to secure a home for less than the millions they go for in Vancouver, plenty of cities around BC might be a better fit for your wallet if you’re looking for a two-bedroom.
While you definitely could own an apartment in Vancouver on a budget of $500,000, your options will be limited to tiny apartments that don’t offer a lot in terms of space or amenities.
We looked at small to medium-sized BC cities with a population of at least 20,000 people. The homes on this list aren’t unique, and each city we mention features other homes that are similarly priced and offer similar amenities. The prices are the asking amount the respective real estate agencies have listed the properties for.
Here are five properties, including townhomes and detached houses, listed for under $500,000 in some BC cities that aren’t major Metro Vancouver metropolitan areas.
Kamloops
- Asking price: $479,900
- Four-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse
- 1,332 sq ft
Kelowna
- Asking price: $469,900
- Two bedrooms, two bathrooms
- 1,230 sq ft
Courtenay
- Asking price: $459,000
- Two bedrooms and two bathrooms
- 1,230 sq ft
Penticton
- Asking price: $425,000
- Two bedrooms and two bathrooms
- 1,080 sq ft
Duncan
- Asking price: $499,000
- Two bedrooms and two bathrooms
- 1,166 sq ft
Would you consider moving into any of these two-bedroom (or more) homes in BC?