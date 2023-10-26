Urbanized

"Vegas sphere ordered from Wish": Vancouver weighs in on Science World's jack-o'-lantern

Oct 26 2023, 5:15 pm
Science World’s light display is looking a little different this week, just in time for Halloween.

The iconic False Creek dome is lit up orange with darker-coloured lights carving out a jack-o’-lantern face.

Science World has been lighting up orange like a pumpkin for several years, but this is the first year the display has returned since upgrades were completed this year — namely, 600+ new LED lates installed on the reflective dome.

Here’s what the old display looked like:

And here’s the new version:

Those spending time on the False Creek seawall were quick to comment on the new Science World face this week.

“When I saw this, as I was going into Main Street Station, I almost thought that it looked like Deadmau5 without the years,” one Reddit user said.

Others said Science World’s display reminded them of the Las Vegas Sphere — but not quite as detailed.

Las Vegas Sphere

Paparacy/Shutterstock

“Move over Las Vegas Sphere!” one user said.

“Vegas sphere ordered from Wish,” another joked.

“8 bit version,” a third said.

What do you think of the jack-o’-lantern’s wider smile this year? Have you seen it yet? Let us know in the comments.

