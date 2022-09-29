This weekend, in response to ongoing protests against the Iranian government, which has responded to Iranian citizens violently, thousands of people will join hands and form a human chain in Vancouver.

According to the organizer, the human chain for Iran will span between Vancouver Art Gallery and Stanley Park on Saturday if they reach ideal numbers.

The demonstration is “in solidarity with the brave women and men of Iran as they take to the streets in the hundreds of thousands in defence of threats to their bodies and livelihoods.”

Protests sparked after the death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old who died in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” because she didn’t wear her hijab correctly.

A release from the group We Are All Masha suggests that at a recent Vancouver demonstration, “upwards of 10,000 people” showed up.

Organizers are hoping that Saturday’s rally “continues that momentum.”

A statement from the organizer suggests many Iranians have been killed.

“As the protests spread throughout the cities of Iran, the government is cracking down on the peaceful protests with increasing brutality.”

Iranian authorities have cut off nearly all internet access to stop the news of protests from spreading to the outside world.

“Let us stand together to be the voice of the voiceless and the face of the faceless.”

The event takes place this Saturday, October 1 from 2 to 4 pm.