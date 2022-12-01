Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning in 2023.

This year, the highly anticipated event will take place from April 22 to 30, 2023, and it will showcase 152 wineries from 17 countries featured at 36 events over eight days.

Attendees can expect to see thousands of wines poured at all the events over the festival’s eight-day run.

The 44th run of the event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, and other festival happenings will take place in restaurants and venues around the city.

For 2023, the festival will feature South America as the theme region. There will also be a global spotlight on sparkling wine.

“In addition to the four countries and 44 wineries from South America, we have a strong contingent travelling from Europe,” says Mark Taylor, co-chair of the VIWF Winery Selection Committee.

“Italy leads the way with 26 wineries, but France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, and Spain are also well represented. The New World is out in force, with Canada and the US combining for 48 wineries in attendance, and returning favourites travelling from Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. In total, there will be more than 800 wines in the Tasting Room to discover, marking a return to pre-pandemic numbers.

Advance tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 14 at 9:30 am. Be sure to snag your tickets and mark your calendars, wine lovers!

Vancouver International Wine Festival 2023

When: April 22 to 30, 2023

Where: Venues around Vancouver

Tickets: Advance tickets, Super Pass, and StayVancouverHotels deal goes on sale Wednesday, December 14 at 9:30 am. Limited quantities are available at the advance rate.