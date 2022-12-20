Metro Vancouver international students could be virtual kidnapping targets

Burnaby RCMP has revealed news about a frightening new “virtual kidnapping” scam that’s targetting international students in Metro Vancouver.

RCMP shared details of one of the incidents involving an international student from China.

In this case, a Chinese national was contacted by two people claiming to be Chinese police officers. The “officers” claimed that the student was a suspect in an investigation.

Burnaby RCMP says that over several weeks, the victim was directed to make a series of videos the victim was told would help his court case.

“The victim was also pressured into paying the suspects tens of thousands of dollars using an online money transfer app, with the suspects telling him the money would be used for legal fees in his court case.”

This took place in late August. Then, in early November, the victim’s family, located in China, received a ransom demand along with the hostage videos the victim recorded.

Fortunately, the victim’s family was suspicious of the call and contacted Burnaby RCMP. RCMP told the family that the suspects had instructed the victim to go into hiding but that he was safe.

Burnaby RCMP Investigate Support Team Sargeant Freda Fong says the scammers went to great lengths to scam the victim and is issuing a warning to other Metro Vancouver international students who might be targets in this virtual kidnapping scam.

“This extortion scam escalated over more than two months, with these scammers going to great lengths to demand money from the victim and then his family.”

“While these types of frauds can be convincing, we urge everyone, including international students and Chinese nationals living in Canada, to be aware of warning signs of virtual kidnapping scams.”

This incident is still under investigation.