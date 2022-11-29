"Enough is enough": Emily Carr students to walk out against international tuition hikes

Emily Carr University students are staging a walkout to protest a significant hike in tuition fees geared toward international students.

International students entering Emily Carr in 2030 will face a 30% tuition fee hike.

Emily Carr says that this amounts to an additional $5491.35.

The walkout is planned for Wednesday, November 30, between 2 and 4 pm.

“We are calling on the BC government to intervene immediately to pause this cash grab and

invest in Emily Carr University,” said spokesperson Kashish Hukku Jani. “We need to stop financing University deficits from our most marginalized members. Enough is enough.”



A statement from Emily Carr suggests that the university is currently facing a financial crisis, and fee hikes for international students are one of the potential solutions for finding another $1.8 million in revenue.

The move is an Emily Carr-specific one, but another spokesperson for the university suggests they believe that the Ministry of Advanced Education “supports this direction as a way to address the chronic university under-funding.

The spokesperson added that they’re seeing tuition increases for international students across the province.

A statement from the BC Federation of Students says that the Emily Carr walkout to support international students in light of the tuition hikes will take place no matter the weather, with alternate arrangements being made if it rains or snows. The walkout will be rescheduled to December 1 if the campus is closed due to snow.

Tuition fees at Emily Carr are already relatively high, and this tuition fee hike for international students is adding insult to injury.

“International students already pay more than four times more than domestic students and, like many other British Columbians, have been struggling during the pandemic and in the face of skyrocketing costs of living in Metro Vancouver.”

Other local university groups have come out in support of Emily Carr.