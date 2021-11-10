The popular Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF) returns this week for its 11th consecutive year with different voices and styles of storytelling taking viewers on a trip all the way from North America to the heart of South Asia.

From November 11 to 15, VISAFF 2021 will showcase 60 films in screenings held at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. This year’s lineup includes six features, five documentaries, and over 30 short films.

The Opening Night Red Carpet Gala on November 11 includes the Canadian premiere of Mehrunisa, the tale of an 80-year-old woman standing up against patriarchy and becoming a role model for women across India.

“VISAFF is more than films. It is about strengthening our multicultural social fabric that is critical for our nation’s peace and security,” said VISAFF in a release. “We are honoured to partner with NATO, an organization that fosters multinational cooperation and security which is key to our daily lives and well-being.”

Other film highlights during the 11th annual festival include A New Christmas, Approval Needed, Maya, Fall Back Down, Confusion and The Zeme. The closing-night documentary Emergence: Out Of The Shadows will be followed by an awards ceremony.

Tickets can be purchased online, with all screenings following the restriction from Provincial Health Officer. Attendees must be double vaccinated, show valid Government ID, and bring their masks.

A selection of films will also be available to Canadian viewers for online screening from November 13 to 21. Choose from Butterflies, The Wonder Girl, Shadow Bird and more.

This year’s festival also features various panel discussions and workshops, including a VISAFF BIZ and TECH Industry Exclusive Event and a Master Class with Oscar-winning Producer Guneet Monga.

“During these unprecedented times, we want to ensure that Canadian filmmakers are highlighted through VISAFF,” said festival producer Mannu Sandhu in a release. “This year we are working on reconnecting and strengthening our commitment to reconciliation and representation through innovative and inclusive programming and participation.”

Check out the festival’s full schedule here.

When: November 11 to 15, 2021 (VISAFF 2021), November 13 to 21 (Online Screenings)

Time: Various times

Where: Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall and Online

Cost: Various, purchase online