Air passengers in need of mobility and guidance assistance will eventually have access to new self-driving robotic travel pods within the terminal building of Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

The autonomous pods, known as “Cruz Mobility Pods,” are developed by Vancouver-based A&K Robotics and are currently being tested at YVR as part of a pilot project to demonstrate their usability and potential for enhancing accessibility.

The pods have integrated real-time mapping software displayed on an onboard tablet that enables passengers to know where they are within the airport at all times. Each pod is equipped with 360-degree and three-dimensional sensors, including cameras, sonars, and light detection and ranging (LiDARs).

When people come too close to the pod, and there is no room for the pod to move, it will come to a complete stop until the path is clear.

The pods provide seating for a single passenger and space for carry-on luggage storage beneath the seat.

The pod enables passengers with mobility and guidance needs to seamlessly reach departure gates, shops, restaurants, accessible washrooms, and other amenities and services. Currently, airlines are responsible for providing mobility assistance to passengers through the airport, such as the use of wheelchairs or electric carts.

A&K Robotics describes its Cruz pods as “personal chauffeurs, carrying and catering to your guests.”

“This collaboration is a testament to how visionary ideas can reshape industries and impact the future of transportation. By introducing our micromobility robot pods at YVR, we are setting a new standard of accessibility for every traveller while driving economic growth and opening the door for innovation in global transportation and aviation,” said Mathew Anderson, CEO of A&K Robotics, in a statement.

Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority, added, “The new self-driving pods made by A&K Robotics represent an important step forward for accessibility at YVR, helping ensure people of all ages and abilities can independently navigate our terminals.”

The first pods will be deployed at YVR for initial testing purposes only starting in September 2024, and there will be a phased approach for deploying more pods. According to Vrooman, these pods could be made more widely available to travellers starting as early as 2025.

The airport authority plans to enable the deployment of 10 pods over the next year.

The provincial and federal governments are providing up to $1.6 million towards this self-driving robotic travel pod pilot project at YVR.

The senior governments are supporting this project through the Integrated Marketplace initiative by provincial Crown corporation Innovate BC, which is using Vancouver International Airport as one of the four “Testbeds” for the Integrated Marketplace of testing locally-designed innovations in real-world settings.

The senior governments are providing up to about $21.4 million in combined funding to support the various projects under Integrated marketplace.

“We are very happy to see the Integrated Marketplace continue to strengthen partnerships between governments, industry and local solution providers,” said Peter Cowan, president and CEO of Innovate BC.

“These collaborations in tandem with innovative solutions are addressing provincial priorities such as removing barriers to support equitable participation for critical services, while also creating opportunities for B.C. businesses that contribute to a robust and broad-based economy.”

Other Integrated Marketplace projects using YVR’s facilities as a testing platform include two projects that will improve the airport’s operational capabilities through drone-based runway monitoring and an enhanced paging communication system within the terminal building and a third project of a state-of-the-art diagnostics component for General Fusion’s magnetized target fusion equipment.