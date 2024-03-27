Vancouver International Airport receives provincial funding for greener fuels

The Government of British Columbia has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to work together to help create a greener and more innovative local aviation industry.

The three-year partnership will focus on reducing emissions from aircraft, increasing clean-tech investment, using YVR’s experience to support communities in emergency preparedness and response, expanding trade diversification, promoting workforce development growth for skilled workers in aerospace and aviation, and growing the airport’s position as a multi-modal hub for people and cargo.

The provincial government is providing nearly $1 million in funding to kick off the partnership, including $250,000 for a sustainable aviation fuel opportunities study, such as tapping more into emerging biofuel technologies already pioneered by the global aviation private sector, as well as $375,000 to support the creation of a net-zero airports action plan for carbon-reduction measures at airports across British Columbia, and $250,000 for a study to explore multi-modal access improvements at YVR.

“YVR has long been an economic engine and jobs creator for British Columbia. This partnership recognizes the importance of aviation to the diversification of the provincial economy including zero-carbon innovation, technology, international trade and investment, and skills training,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO, Vancouver International Airport, in a statement.

Premier David Eby added, “Vancouver’s airport is one of our province’s biggest employers and economic drivers of growth and revenue. They’re also leaders in sustainability and innovation. By working together on shared priorities, like promoting made-in-BC clean tech and expanding trade diversification while reducing pollution, we can maximize benefits for all British Columbians, while strengthening our province’s economic future.”

In 2021, Vancouver Airport Authority also announced a $135 million plan to reduce the emissions from airport operations to zero, such as greener terminal building systems and utilities, and the adoption of battery-electric vehicles for airside operations.