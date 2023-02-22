YVR Airport's domestic passenger pick-up temporarily relocated

Long lines for a taxi at the domestic terminal building of Vancouver International Airport. (@pwbarron/Twitter)

Over the next few months through the middle of summer, the passenger pick-up zone for Vancouver International Airport (YVR) will be temporarily relocated to accommodate construction.

In a bulletin today, Vancouver Airport Authority states the passenger pick-up zone is now temporarily located at Level 1 to accommodate roadway and sidewalk upgrades on Level 2, where the designated pick-up area is normally located.

These changes are expected to remain in effect until August 2023.

This temporary arrangement will share the existing space dedicated to taxi and ride-hailing pick-up at the domestic terminal, which will remain on Level 2.

YVR is asking drivers to use the designated “Cellphone Waiting Area” located just off Grant McConachie Way before entering the looping horseshoe access roadway of the terminal buildings.

There is new signage to provide drivers and travellers with information on the changes.