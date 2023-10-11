Here are are the international equivalents of these seven Canadian cities

The culture of Canadian cities can never be wholly replicated, but some cities outside of the Great White North still give off a Canadian vibe.

Proud Canadians will be the first to let you know there’s no place like the Great White North. This land is unique, from its immense landscape and multicultural mosaics to a borderline unhealthy obsession with hockey.

That said, some non-Canadian areas feel familiar, even if we’re visiting for the first time. These are our homes away from home.

And while you don’t have to look very hard to find similarities between Canadian and American towns, we wanted to venture a little further and explore some international equivalents.

Pack your bags and fasten your seatbelts; here are the global counterparts of seven large Canadian cities.

Montreal = Paris

Both these large, French-speaking cities pride themselves on being their countries’ cultural capitals.

From its array of museums, conservation of old architecture, and exquisite food scene, Montreal has been aptly nicknamed “Paris of the North.”

With the Quebec metropolis even modelling its subway system after the one built by the Parisians, Montreal and Paris have been friendly with one another for decades now. There were even talks between Charles de Gaulle, and former Montreal mayor Jean Drapeau revolved around temporarily moving the Eiffel Tower to Montreal for their 1967 World Expo.

Honourable mentions: Berlin, Germany; Brussels, Belgium

Toronto = London

Perhaps giving this honour to London, Ontario, might have been fitting, but the similarities between The Six and England’s foggy capital are enough to resist pairing the names.

English architecture, expensive rent, fantastic nightlife, and a weird obsession with the royal family are just some of the things these towns across the pond from one another share.

They also act as their respective nations’ financial capitals.

Honourable mentions: Sydney, Australia

Vancouver = Hong Kong

Vancouver and Hong Kong are vibrant cities with ports, gateways, and mountainous Pacific Ocean shores.

And over the past 50 years, the BC metropolis has served as an immigration hub for Hong Kong natives. As a result, Vancouver has entire streets that exclusively serve and sell Chinese food and groceries.

The inverse is also true, with over 300,000 Canadians calling the bustling Asian city home.

Clearly, the ties between these two towns only continue to deepen.

Honourable mentions: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Perth, Australia

St. John’s = Dublin

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, is the oldest and closest Canadian city to Europe, and many are quick to draw connections to Ireland. The province’s website even calls it the “most Irish place outside of Ireland.”

In the late 18th century, thousands left Irish ports for the fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador. When they arrived, they found a similar landscape, full of cliffs and greenery.

St. John’s and Dublin are also the happening spots in their respective areas. Comparisons can be drawn to the music and culture of both cities.

Honourable mentions: Edinburgh, Scotland; Belfast, Ireland

Quebec City = Vannes

Quebec City is the most European-looking place in Canada — and perhaps North America. The amount of French architecture from the 18th and 17th centuries still standing is incredible.

One unique part of Old Quebec is the old city walls that remain. They are reminiscent of the walls in Vannes, a large town in northern France. Old Quebec and Vannes are visually similar, with cobblestone streets and gothic undertones, although the latter is noticeably older.

Honourable mentions: Lyon, France

Calgary = Munich

This one may sound a little strange, but people who have attended the Stampede and Oktoberfest often note the similarities between Calgary and Munich’s respective celebrations.

Both festivals last about two weeks and feature livestock, parades, and lots of drinking.

While they look nothing alike, other similarities between these two towns include a population of about 1.4 million.

Honourable mention: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia

Victoria = Oxford

Victoria is often called “Canada’s most English city” because of its British-style gardens, pubs, and architecture. Its royal roots are evident to this day.

Comparisons can be drawn between the British Columbian capital and the City of Oxford. With respective populations under 150,000, both university towns feature grandiose structures and quaint, walkable streets.

Honourable mentions: London, England; Adelaide, Australia

Have you visited an international city that reminded you of your home in the Great White North? Let us know in the comments.

This article was originally published on October 19, 2022.