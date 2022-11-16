A security guard working at a Vancouver hotel was threatened with a knife, and police have shared shocking footage of the incident.

The incident occurred late last month on October 27, at around 7:30 pm, at the Hotel Vancouver.

In a statement, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says that a security guard for the hotel asked the suspect, who was loitering around the hotel, to move away from the area before the suspect pulled out a knife.

In the video, you see a suspect kneeling next to his backpack, and it seems as though the security guard is sharing some words with him. The suspect then gets up and approaches the security guard, making threatening motions at him with the knife, which the security guard swiftly dodges.

The video ends as the suspect walks away from the area. Police are hoping anyone who might have witnessed the incident will come forward.

“We’ve now obtained surveillance video that captures images of the suspect and the offence,” said Constable Tania Visintin.

“Given the time of day and the location of this incident, we believe there may be witnesses who have not come forward. We also believe that people will recognize the suspect and can help us identify him.”

The VPD is looking for a 20- to 30-year-old man with light skin, between 5’9 and 6′. During the incident, he was wearing a blue rain jacket with the hood up, grey pants, and grey runners.

The backpack the suspect was carrying was orange.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 604-717-4034.