NewsCrime

Surrey man charged in connection with death threats against US journalist

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nov 16 2022, 5:55 pm
Surrey man charged in connection with death threats against US journalist
Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock

A Surrey man is facing charges connected to an investigation into death threats uttered against an American journalist online.

Surrey RCMP announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Nicholas Sullivan was charged with five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm via social media.

Sullivan was arrested back in June when police searched his home, and was released with conditions at the time.

Surrey RCMP took over the file in June and collaborated with the FBI on the case.

Police did not say who the US journalist was.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.