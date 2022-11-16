Surrey man charged in connection with death threats against US journalist

A Surrey man is facing charges connected to an investigation into death threats uttered against an American journalist online.

Surrey RCMP announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Nicholas Sullivan was charged with five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm via social media.

Sullivan was arrested back in June when police searched his home, and was released with conditions at the time.

Surrey RCMP took over the file in June and collaborated with the FBI on the case.

Police did not say who the US journalist was.