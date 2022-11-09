It has been about a week since the Vancouver Police Department unveiled its top 10 suspects concerning the riot that broke out at the PNE during the Breakout Festival.

At that time, the VPD put out a picture with their top 10 suspects, deemed to play the most significant role in wreaking havoc at the PNE.

Today, the Vancouver Police Twitter account revealed that seven of the ten suspects involved in the riot had been identified.

Five more suspects in the Breakout Festival riot have now been identified, bringing the total to seven. If you recognize the three remaining suspects, please visit https://t.co/REJs6xcF0K. pic.twitter.com/gHuqoShGR8 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 8, 2022

On November 1, police asked the public to help identify the suspects.

Inspector Dale Weidman, the officer in charge of VPD’s Major Crime Section, said in a release that they “promised to do everything we could to identify the people responsible for destroying property and putting other concertgoers in danger.”

On November 4, police said they identified two of the suspects.

The incident initially occurred on September 18, when rapper Lil Baby was set to headline the festival. Instead, he showed up “too sick to perform,” which caused a crowd of angry concertgoers, fuelled by alcohol, to erupt.

If you’d like to leave a tip about the remaining suspects, you can do so anonymously on VPD’s PNE riot dashboard.

With files from Sarah Anderson