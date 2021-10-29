Vancouver hotel concierge threatened with a knife: VPD (VIDEO)

An employee at a downtown Vancouver hotel was threatened with a knife in an underground parking lot.

The incident occurred at a hotel on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver on October 8.

Vancouver Police have released a video of the incident, and are asking anyone who may know the suspect to contact the police.

VPD has identified the suspect as a bald, clean-shaven man, likely in his 30s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket over an orange shirt, with black pants, and apparently multiple cuts and bruises over his body.

The concierge confronted a man who entered the hotel parkade and was peering into random vehicles. The man then pulled out a knife, and allegedly threatened the Vancouver hotel employee, before proceeding to flee out into the street.

In the video, the suspect is seen having a conversation with someone off screen. Moments later, the hotel concierge runs away from the suspect wielding a knife, holding just a traffic cone to protect himself.

“This incident undoubtedly terrified the victim, who was only doing his job when the man pulled a knife and chased him,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“We have not yet identified the suspect, so we’ve released this video with hopes that someone out there knows who he is.”

Police say that a pedestrian saw the commotion and called police, but the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

There has been an apparent rise in brazen stabbing incidents in recent weeks.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 604-717-4022.