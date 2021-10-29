Metro Vancouver forecast calls for sunshine over Halloween weekend

After a number of weather warnings and heavy rain over the past several days, Metro Vancouver can look forward to clear skies, just in time for Halloween.

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine over the weekend. Friday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and cloud, while mainly sunny skies are expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says that the dry weather is due to a change in weather patterns taking place throughout the weekend.

Anyone enjoying Halloween festivities outdoors, however, will want to bundle up.

“Expect sunny skies and a little bit on the cool side,” Sekhon tells Daily Hive in an interview. “Temperatures around trick-or-treating will probably be in the 6°C to 8°C range.”

He recommends that anyone going out in costume this weekend add in some extra layers, if possible.

The sunshine, however, appears to be short-lived. Monday calls for a chance of showers, with additional precipitation scattered throughout the week.