It could be as hot in Vancouver next week as it is in Havana

Summer may be winding down in just over a month, but plenty of hot days are coming up, including a day next week that could make Vancouver feel hotter than it is in Havana, Cuba.

According to global temperature reports, a temperature of 35˚C was recorded in Havana on Tuesday afternoon.

Next week the most expensive place to live in Canada could heat up to the same temperature.

As of Tuesday, Havana is one of the top 10 warmest places in the world.

The Weather Network reports that Vancouver could hit a humidex, or a “feels like” temperature of 35˚C on Tuesday, August 15. The Sunday and Monday prior are also expected to be extremely hot, with humidex temperatures of 32˚C and 33˚C forecast, respectively.

On Tuesday, non-humidex temperatures are forecast to hit 29˚C.

Unfortunately, it’s not expected to cool down much overnight either, with temperatures hovering around 19˚C.

The next few days are expected to be relatively cool in comparison, with some rain potentially making an appearance on Wednesday this week.

Autumn doesn’t officially begin until September 22, but that doesn’t mean things will cool down immediately. Last fall, October temperatures were unseasonably warm.

After next week, the 14-day trend suggests temperatures should cool down in Vancouver and not be as hot as in Havana.

If you’re curious what the hottest place in the world is, that title goes to Kuwait City, which has recorded a temperature of 43˚C.

