Orcas swim up close to paddlers and boaters near Deep Cove (VIDEO)

A pod of orcas surprised boaters and kayakers near Belcarra on Saturday, the third time the awe-inspiring whales were seen near Vancouver over the BC Day long weekend.

Daily Hive reader Davina Tang sent in footage of the three orcas breaching and blowing air as kayakers coming from Deep Cove paddled in the background.





One of the orcas even came up headfirst, showing its whole head and upper body to the boaters before splashing back into the water.

Tang filmed the orcas on Saturday, August 5. Earlier that day, orcas were also seen from the Stanley Park seawall.

Orcas were spotted near Stanley Park in Vancouver this morning, video submitted by Thomas Hicks. pic.twitter.com/o7VhRlcZgF — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) August 5, 2023

And on Monday, the beautiful whales made another appearance north of Stanley Park near the Lions Gate Bridge.

It was certainly a whale of a weekend for orca lovers in Vancouver.