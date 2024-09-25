Vancouver picked to host Concacaf Gold Cup matches for first time

Vancouver has been announced as one of the host venues for an international soccer tournament, the Gold Cup.

BC Place is one of 14 stadiums that will host matches at the 2025 Gold Cup, which is being held from June 14 to July 6 next year. It’s the first time Vancouver has been picked to host Concacaf’s flagship men’s national team tournament.

While a schedule has yet to be released, expect the Canadian men’s national team to play at least one match in Vancouver.

This will be the 18th edition of the Gold Cup, which is usually held in the United States. Vancouver is the only non-American host city in 2025. Toronto is the only other Canadian city to ever host Gold Cup matches, doing so in 2015 and 2023.

The Gold Cup is an international tournament consisting of 16 countries from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The tournament will act as a warmup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico (nine Gold Cups) and the USA (seven) have traditionally dominated this tournament, but Canada (one) has risen the ranks in Concacaf in recent years and could challenge for the trophy. Canada went further than both Mexico and USA at the Copa America, making it to the semi-final earlier this year.

Look for schedules to be released after the Gold Cup official draw, which will be held April 10.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship event for men’s national teams and the 2025 edition is certain to be a highly competitive tournament that delivers on and off the pitch for the competing teams and their fans,” said Vancouver’s Victor Montagliani, a FIFA vice president and the president of Concacaf.

“As the last official centralized tournament in our region before the FIFA World Cup 2026, this Gold Cup will provide all participating federations with a great challenge and will be critical to their preparations for World Cup qualification and for participation in the FIFA World Cup itself. The tournament will create a tremendous opportunity for fans across the confederation to engage with the sport at such a pivotal time for its development.”

“I want to thank all 14 of the host stadiums and cities for their immense support for the Gold Cup, for Concacaf and their commitment to supporting the growth of the game in our region.”

Here’s a look at the 2025 host venues:

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

US Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

State Farm Stadium (Phoenix, Arizona)

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, California)

PayPal Park (San Jose, California)

Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

CITYPARK (St. Louis, Missouri)

BC Place (Vancouver, BC)