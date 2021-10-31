Vancouver homicide: VPD investigating a suspected fatal road confrontation

In the morning of Sunday, October 31, the Vancouver Police Department announced they were investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night.

According to VPD, one Vancouver man was killed and two others were seriously wounded following a confrontation. No arrests have been made, so far.

Officers discovered the victims near 11 p.m. on Saturday night after responding to a roll-over collision near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue.

“Police believe the three men were riding in the vehicle when they were involved in a confrontation with people in another car,” read a release from Sergeant Steve Addison.

The homicide victim was pronounced dead at hospital and the two other victims are now receiving treatment for “serious injuries.”

Now, police are looking for witnesses and any dash-cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to reach VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

Witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident – Main and Fraser Street between 41st and 57th Avenue between 10:30 and 11:15 pm on Saturday night – are asked to reach out.