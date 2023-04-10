Vancouver homeless shelters overwhelmed amid DTES decampment and rainfall event

Homeless shelters that have been under stress for months are doing what they can to keep people in Vancouver dry amid this weekend’s rainfall event and the ongoing decampment in the Downtown Eastside.

Nicole Mucci with Union Gospel Mission told Daily Hive Urbanized that the organization’s shelter has been consistently full for the past 15 months, but it was under even more stress this weekend.

“Friday night into Saturday morning we had people sleeping in our hallway. Like we were so full and we found as many extra mats as we could to accommodate as many extra people … and then we still ended up having to turn away some folks,” she explained.

Easter Sunday, and the dehumanizing displacement continues. There is simply no where for people to go. #vanpoli #DTES #displacementisgenocide pic.twitter.com/LadT9bLpCS — PACE Society (@PaceSociety) April 9, 2023

Thankfully because emergency weather shelters are open due to the rainfall event, UGM has found alternative options for people they could not accommodate. However, while it’s helpful this weekend, Mucci emphasizes, “long term, it’s not going to make a difference.”

“We’ve seen that a lot of the places that we were calling around to we’re also full in terms of just like the other regular shelters that operate every day of the year,” she explained.

Mucci added that apart from needing shelter, many people cleared out of the tent city need basic essentials now.

“Because if they did have their stuff decamped, it meant that many of them lost just about everything,” she said. “So they were like, do you have toothbrushes? Do you socks? Do you have underwear? … People were still also really looking for warm jackets and they were hoping to find sleeping bags or anything that could keep them dry, because even if they stay in the shelter overnight, there’s still parts throughout the day and the weekend where they might be outside and it’s been really awful weather.”

Community members have created a GoFundMe to collect donations to support residents impacted by the decampment of the Hastings Tent City.

“All funds go towards replacing tents and belongings stolen by the City of Vancouver and supporting residents to find shelter,” the fundraiser reads.

A gofundme to support the displaced residents of the Hastings Tent City has been set up. Funds will go towards replacing the tents and belongings stolen by the City of Vancouver and supporting residents to find shelter.https://t.co/VdBcTXBmeR — VANDU (@VANDUpeople) April 5, 2023

This weekend UGM hosted its 33rd Annual Easter Meal. However, “it was less celebratory than usual,” Mucci admitted.

“The weather was particularly gross [Saturday], which was kind of tough. We also had the decampment going on … so people were in pretty somber moods,” she said.

Thank you so much for helping make today possible! 🤍🤍 Happy Easter from our team here at UGM! We are always delighted to celebrate with our community 💕 pic.twitter.com/epKJii7tGL — Union Gospel Mission (@ugm) April 8, 2023

UGM expected to serve around 2,500 meals but Mucci said fewer folks attended than expected.

While it has been a devastating week for many in the area, Mucci said there was an appreciation for being able to find community.

“What we did see was that for those who were able to come and connect with our volunteers and with our staff, it was particularly meaningful. There were a few different conversations I saw happen when people got pretty emotional just talking about being glad to still have somewhere that they come.”