If you’re looking for a starter home in Vancouver and have a budget for a down payment on something worth $500,000, here’s the kind of housing you might be looking at.

RoomVu provided Daily Hive with a list of homes considered the cheapest listed last month, and one was a studio unit on 1367 Alberni Street for $499,800.

It’s not exactly large, but it looks nice enough. But would that money go further in a different part of the province?

Described as a “practical” downtown studio in a listing from Pacific Evergreen Realty, the lucky buyer gets in-suite laundry, an open kitchen, a bathroom, and a den with 396 sq ft of space.

Calling it an “open kitchen” seems a little generous.

While this home might not have a kitchen with enough space for a kitchen island the size of an end table, it does have some other things going for it, like floor-to-ceiling windows, a great location, and, of course, a relatively affordable price tag as far as Vancouver is concerned.

“The Lions’ exceptional amenities include a concierge, a spa-like gym equipped with sauna, shower, and change rooms, media rooms, a billiard room, a party room, and two guest suites,” the listing states.

Nearby, you’ll be a short walk from Stanley Park and the seawall.

So far, it seems like the price tag has not been low enough to sway buyers to purchase this cozy studio, as the listing has been up for nearly a month.

After you compare this listing to some of the homes on this list of homes you can purchase for under $500,000, it’s easy to see how much further your money can go elsewhere in the province.

Would you consider this condo for a starter home?