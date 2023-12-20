Surrey's famed "Pink Palace" is up for sale with a major price drop

A significant and so-called iconic filming location on King George Boulevard in Surrey is up for sale and has seen a considerable price drop.

1160 King George Boulevard, better known formerly as the Pacific Inn Resort but nicknamed Pink Palace Hotel, is listed for $25,380,000, a steep drop from the previous price of $30,000,000.

A picture of a sign outside the property indicating the price drop was posted on a Surrey Facebook group, stating that it faces a court-ordered sale.

Built in 1992, the building features five storeys on a 4.8-acre piece of land. The building itself includes over 136,000 sq ft of interior floor area. Sometime over the last few years, the exterior was repainted from pink to white.

The original hotel featured 150 guest rooms and 10,000 sq ft of meeting and event space.

According to the Royal Pacific Realty listing, the property also includes an “impressive glass-covered indoor atrium courtyard.”

That portion of the building also includes guest amenities and over 400 parking stalls. The listing also says that the property is currently leased to a film company.

“Our hotel closed in 2018 and remains open to production companies,” reads the Pink Palace website.

Some of the Surrey filming location’s listed clients include Warner Bros, CBS, SYFY, TBS, The CW and Netflix.

“There is no better location to film at. The only thing reminiscent of an occupied hotel is the superior service level and flexibility that our site liaisons provide,” the website states.

“Come be inspired,” it adds.

Ever since the hotel closed in October 2018, much of the previous interior finishings have been gutted, and it has seen various temporary uses, including as a set for major film and television productions, such as Stephen King’s The Stand on CBS All Access.

In January 2021, Daily Hive Urbanized reported the City of Surrey was in the early stages of reviewing a rezoning application from Mason Link Development to completely redevelop the property into two new hotel buildings, reaching 10 storeys and six storeys.

With files from Kenneth Chan