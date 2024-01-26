NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

"This is depressing": 92-year-old Vancouver home last sold for $55,000 sells for nearly $3M

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 26 2024, 7:40 pm
"This is depressing": 92-year-old Vancouver home last sold for $55,000 sells for nearly $3M
Re/Max

The sale of a 92-year-old Vancouver home will leave you wishing it was the 1970s, considering how much it sold for then versus now.

3415 West 13th Avenue, which has an assessed value of $2,493,300, sold for $2,852,000 on Wednesday, according to Zealty.

According to real estate listing databases and Mortimer, a prominent social media real estate reporter, it last sold for $55,000 back in 1978. In 46 years, the home price increased by $2.7 million.

The sale has also sparked much discussion about why a home like this sold for so much, significantly above the assessed value.

3415 West 13th Avenue | Re/Max

The land value of 3415 West 13th Avenue is $2,474,000, meaning the building is only worth around $20,000.

3415 West 13th Avenue | Re/Max

This home was built in 1932, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Despite the home being 92 years old, it’s clear that a lot of love has gone into keeping it looking and feeling fresh.

3415 West 13th Avenue | Re/Max

“The renovated kitchen overlooks the delightful garden and decks for your summer enjoyment,” the listing states.

The home features 2,555 sq ft of space, with a private yard.

3415 West 13th Avenue | Re/Max

Typically, we see homes of this age and price selling for redevelopment purposes. Still, based on the reaction we’re seeing online, someone really wanted to live in this Kitsilano home and paid the above sticker price for it.

3415 West 13th Avenue | Re/Max

Many folks on X were shocked that someone would pay so much for this home.

Another X user suggested the sale was “absolutely bonkers.”

Although some weren’t as surprised.

What do you think of this 92-year-old Vancouver home?

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop