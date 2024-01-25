BC Housing to choose new operators for two SRO buildings under Atira

Two buildings in Vancouver currently operated by embattled Atira Women’s Resource Society will be changing to a new non-profit housing operator in accordance with a new direction from the provincial government.

In a bulletin this afternoon, BC Housing says it will be transitioning the operations of two provincially-owned single-room occupancy (SRO) properties with expiring agreements.

As of today, the procurement bidding process has begun to seek new non-profit operators for the Hutchison Rooms SRO at 429 West Pender Street (near Richards Street) in downtown Vancouver and The Hazelwood SRO at 344 East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside.

BC Housing states that Atira has agreed to this transfer, which is expected to be complete by June. There will be no impacts to existing tenants.

In recent years, Atira-operated buildings have been subject to much scrutiny over their safety and livability.

“Atira has notified staff and tenants to support them through this transition. Atira remains committed to deliver on the highest standards of safety and operational excellence,” reads Atira’s statement to Daily Hive Urbanized upon inquiry.

“Last year, Atira notified BC Housing that it would withdraw from the operating agreement at the Patricia Hotel given the operating agreement did not provide enough funding to ensure a safe building for tenants and staff. Atira remains committed to delivering Housing to Hope to the most marginalized citizens in BC. It is also committed to the safety of its 1,500 employees who work in its facilities, many of whom are BIPOC, new immigrants, and often tenants of Atira’s housing programs themselves.”

The bulletin notes that this transition is in response to a March 2023 forensic investigation report of BC Housing and its previous controversial relationship with Atira. The release of the March 2023 report triggered a new phase of the investigation into Atira’s finances, the restriction of any new provincial funding to Atira, the suspension of making any new agreements with Atira, and a change in Atira’s leadership, which vowed to make major internal reforms in direct collaboration with the provincial government. All buildings operated by Atira were also subsequently inspected by the provincial government.

The provincial government notes that the possibility holds for more operational changeovers for properties currently under Atira’s management.

“The BC government and BC Housing will continue to work with Atira to determine if other Atira-run buildings with expiring agreements should be transitioned to a new operator. If so, these will be made public as new non-profit operators are selected. The exact timelines are still being determined,” continues the bulletin.

“BC Housing regularly reviews expiring operator agreements for properties and determines on a case-by-case basis whether to renew the existing operator or transition the property to a new operator.”

In early December 2023, Atira announced eight new board members and reaffirmed its commitment to implementing all recommendations by the provincial government.