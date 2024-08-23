Vancouver home earns just $200K more than last sale in 2015

A recently sold Vancouver home proved not to be a great investment in the current real estate climate.

8415 Wiltshire Street, located in Marpole in South Vancouver, sold earlier this week for $6,788,000, according to Zealty.

In 2015, when the home was built, the property sold for $6,570,000, meaning they earned around $220,000 since the previous sale. The home’s final sale price was well below the assessed value and the asking price.

The seven-bedroom home, which features 7,528 sq ft of space, was listed for $7,680,000. Its current assessed value is $7,346,000. The home also features nine bathrooms.

According to the listing, the custom-built home comes from a famous designer, though it doesn’t mention them by name.

Stepping inside the home reveals quite an elaborate and elegant design, which the staging helps to showcase.

Before this most recent sale, the home was listed four times without a buyer, with $8,680,000 being the highest listed price back in 2022.

The home has several glamorous amenities. And the bathrooms look like something out of a boutique hotel.

This home’s theatre room is one of the best we’ve seen, and the wine cellar is gorgeous.

The Vancouver home also has a mini fitness area featuring a variety of machines.

Despite the luxurious features and amenities in this large home, they weren’t enough to sway a buyer to purchase it for even the assessed value, let alone the listed price.

The home also got a bit of attention on social media.

Things did NOT go as planned for these Shaughnessy owners after almost 10 years of holding.

The dream of making $2 million dropped to a million and then to the reality of breaking even. #VanRE pic.twitter.com/ymxOUSWH3T — Julia Longpre (@juliamarblefaun) August 23, 2024

Do you think this home deserves to be sold for at least the assessed value, or is the final price still too much? Let us know in the comments.