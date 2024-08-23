NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Vancouver home earns just $200K more than last sale in 2015

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Aug 23 2024, 8:33 pm
Vancouver home earns just $200K more than last sale in 2015
LeHomes Realty Premier

A recently sold Vancouver home proved not to be a great investment in the current real estate climate.

8415 Wiltshire Street, located in Marpole in South Vancouver, sold earlier this week for $6,788,000, according to Zealty.

In 2015, when the home was built, the property sold for $6,570,000, meaning they earned around $220,000 since the previous sale. The home’s final sale price was well below the assessed value and the asking price.

The seven-bedroom home, which features 7,528 sq ft of space, was listed for $7,680,000. Its current assessed value is $7,346,000. The home also features nine bathrooms.

According to the listing, the custom-built home comes from a famous designer, though it doesn’t mention them by name.

Stepping inside the home reveals quite an elaborate and elegant design, which the staging helps to showcase.

LeHomes Realty Premier

vancouver home

LeHomes Realty Premier

Before this most recent sale, the home was listed four times without a buyer, with $8,680,000 being the highest listed price back in 2022.

vancouver home

Zealty

The home has several glamorous amenities. And the bathrooms look like something out of a boutique hotel.

LeHomes Realty Premier

This home’s theatre room is one of the best we’ve seen, and the wine cellar is gorgeous.

vancouver home

LeHomes Realty Premier

LeHomes Realty Premier

The Vancouver home also has a mini fitness area featuring a variety of machines.

LeHomes Realty Premier

Despite the luxurious features and amenities in this large home, they weren’t enough to sway a buyer to purchase it for even the assessed value, let alone the listed price.

The home also got a bit of attention on social media.

Do you think this home deserves to be sold for at least the assessed value, or is the final price still too much? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop