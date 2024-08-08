NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Amir Ali
Aug 8 2024, 7:52 pm
Luxmore Realty

An incredibly valuable Vancouver home recently re-listed for $49,800,000 after a huge price drop is still looking for a buyer.

We previously reported on 4838 Belmont Avenue when it was listed for $59,800,000 last year.

The $10 million price drop is more money than many Vancouver residents will see in their lifetimes, and it still leaves the home at a price that is unobtainable for anyone but the financial elite.

vancouver affordable home

Luxmore Realty

On BC Assessment’s list of most valuable properties, this Belmont Avenue mansion ranks in the top 10 at #7, with an assessed value of $39,769,000.

The listing says the home is located in the Point Grey neighbourhood and has over 12,000 square feet of living space. It has a grand entrance with an elevator and a “magnificent staircase.”

Other amenities include a video room, a wet bar, a wine cellar, a gym and a large rooftop deck with a fireplace. The home also offers views of the ocean, mountains and the city. The main floor also features an Italian marble floor.

Sadly, we can’t take you inside this nearly brand-new Vancouver mansion or show you the staircase, as the only photo on the listing page is a shot of the exterior.

The home was built in 2022, and the previous property sold in 2018 for $17,000,000.

After the new home was built, it was first listed in September 2022 for $59,800,000. Two subsequent listings at the same price expired before a price drop in November 2023 when it was listed for $55,800,000. That’s also when Luxmore Realty took over as the listing agent, taking over from Macdonald Realty.

That listing expired this May before being re-listed, again by Macdonald Realty, for $49,800,000. That listing expired in August before being re-listed for the same price, switching back to Luxmore Realty as the listing agent.

BC Assessment says the land value is $14,621,000, while the building is $25,148,000.

Zealty’s mortgage tool says that with a five-year fixed mortgage with a 20% down payment, your monthly mortgage would be roughly $231,000.

How many years of your life would you have to save up to afford this home?

