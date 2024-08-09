A Vancouver home, which a listing describes as a one-of-a-kind architectural gem, is for sale, listed for $5 million over the assessed value.

The home has been listed for $12,488,000. The assessed value? $7,061,000, a difference of $5,427,000, or more than double the average Vancouver home benchmark price.

The big selling point for the property located at 7275 Blenheim Street is the size of the land, which is 42,790 sq ft.

According to Zealty, the 29-year-old two-storey home features four bedrooms and bathrooms with 3,796 sq ft.

It was listed for the first time this May for $12,999,000. That listing expired in August before being re-listed at the new price, shaving off over $500,000.

BC Assessment says the land is valued at $6,472,000, nearly half the current sale price.

Whether or not you agree with the price of the home, it’s certainly a unique property.

The home is located just south of Dunbar near the Fraser River, but it looks like something you’d expect to see in the Fraser Valley or BC Interior.

The listing says it was designed by Bill Pechet, calling it a “master class in a modern concept design.”

There’s plenty of natural light, with floor-to-ceiling windows in multiple rooms.

It looks extremely cozy and would make for a beautiful Airbnb retreat.

Other amenities on this property include a four-stall barn, a large patio, a wine cellar and an office tower.

Macdonald Realty calls the home a must-see. The listing also states that this is the first time this home has ever been made available for sale and is “unlike anything you will find in Southlands.”

Finding a home listed over the assessed value in Vancouver isn’t uncommon, but it’s less typical to see a disparity of this size between the assessed value and the sale price.

Based on the photos and offerings, is this Vancouver home worth what the realtor has valued it at?