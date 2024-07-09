A recently sold Vancouver home in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood has a fascinating history of listings on the market.

The 40-year-old home, which recently underwent extensive renovations, sold last week for $3,850,000, slightly above the assessed value of $3,793,000, according to Zealty.

It took a while to get to that point, as the owner has been trying to sell the home since 2018, when the assessed value was $4,251,000.

It sold for around $435,000 less than it did in 2017, the last time the home was sold.

Listings galore for this Vancouver home

The seven-bedroom and five-bathroom home features 3,873 sq ft of space and sold slightly above the asking price of $3,789,000.

According to the listing history, the home has gone on an interesting journey of various asking prices.

It last sold for $4,285,480 in 2017. After that, it was listed nine times in just six years, switching between two different real estate agencies in the process.

It was first listed in October 2018 for $4,680,000. It wasn’t listed again until February 2019 for $4,480,000. The following month, it was listed again for $4,280,000, then re-listed the same month for a much lower list price of $3,789,000.

In May 2019, it was listed slightly higher at $3,980,000. That listing was terminated in September 2019, and the home stayed off the market until 2020. In November 2020, it was listed for $4,289,000, and that listing was terminated in March 2021.

In March 2021, it was re-listed for the same price of $4,289,000. After that listing was terminated in April 2021, the home stayed off the market for a full two years.

It was listed again for $4,680,000 in May 2023. That listing was terminated in May 2024, before the most recent listing in June that found a buyer.

Did you catch all that?

“Charm and elegance”

Despite its age, the home has been kept in great shape.

The listing says the owner now has a piece of “Shaughnessy’s charm and elegance.”

It also features a beautifully constructed patio at the rear of the home, which is perfect for this time of year.

How much would you have paid for this charming home?