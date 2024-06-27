A home in the luxurious Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver recently sold for $7,480,000, $600,000 below the asking price ($8,080,000), despite prior listings for much higher.

Assessed at $6,912,000, the five-bedroom home located at 4950 Connaught Drive was rebuilt in 2001.

It last sold for $5,430,000 back in 2011, according to Zealty.

Since 2023, there have been four listings of the Vancouver home by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, including the recent listing that snagged a buyer.

In June of 2023, it was listed for well above the assessed value, with an asking price of $8,798,000. At that time, it was assessed at $6,773,000. That listing was terminated in September 2023. That same month, it was re-listed for $8,380,000 before that listing was terminated in January 2024.

In January 2024, it was listed again for the same price before that listing was terminated in April. Finally, it was listed again in April for $8,080,000 before that sale closed at $7,480,000.

The highest this Shaughnessy home was assessed for was back in 2017, when it was valued at $7,691,000.

The interior and exterior sparkle brightly, especially considering the home is 23 years old. It’s also incredibly spacious, with 6,123 sq ft.

The outdoor areas are exceptionally spacious and perfect for hosting summer gatherings. The listing also says an enclosed solarium makes this property ideal for hosting tea parties.

The exterior of the home has been landscaped exceptionally well, and the greenery surrounding its lot offers a nice level of privacy.

The listing says that the home features burglar-proof windows, is equipped with AC, and has a fully developed attic that would make a great art studio or guest bedroom. It also features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

