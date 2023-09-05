Near where the crime took place. (Google Maps)

Vancouver police are releasing information about a home invasion that left an 89-year-old grandmother injured and nine teens badly shaken.

The home invasion occurred just before midnight on August 24, when two people forcibly entered a home on Rupert and East Second Avenue in East Vancouver.

An investigation has led to charges against two people who allegedly committed the crime, including a 16-year-old from Surrey and a 24-year-old from Vancouver.

Investigators believe the pair may have targeted the wrong home or were looking for someone who wasn’t there.

“Instead of finding their intended target, the home invasion suspects encountered a house full of people who became innocent victims,” said VPD Sergeant Addison in a statement, adding the senior and one of the teens sustained injuries during the home invasion.

The two suspects fled in a vehicle with an accomplice but were quickly apprehended after a 911 call reporting the invasion.

Police say 24-year-old Isaiah Castro has been charged with break and enter, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The 16-year-old could not be identified but was charged with has been charged with break and enter, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 17-year-old accomplice was released from custody pending his next court appearance.

“This crime was brazen and violent. We are relieved to have quickly apprehended the people we believe are responsible,” Addison added.

“Everyone should feel safe in their own home, especially an 89-year-old grandmother and a group of young people who were doing nothing wrong.”