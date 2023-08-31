Gelato shop in South Surrey smashed with truck in crime spree (PHOTOS)

A gelato shop near Crescent Beach had its entire storefront smashed in the latest in a crime spree in and around Surrey.

Daily Hive obtained photos of the damaged Beecher Street shop, near Crescent Beach, this morning, which Surrey RCMP says was the victim of a truck being backed into the shop.

Seven other notable incidents have occurred since the beginning of the month, and Surrey RCMP believes there may be a connection due to the nature of the break-and-enters.

All of the incidents, which date back to August 1, involve a vehicle being driven into a business to gain access.

The latest incident, which occurred at around 3:44 am on August 31, involved a white GMC pickup being used to back into the business, which was left at the scene. Police have since obtained the vehicle for forensic examination, and investigators confirmed the truck was stolen in Langley on August 30.

“We recognize the impact incidents such as these have on businesses within our community,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Jordan Davies in a statement.

Our team is actively working to identify the suspects so they can be held accountable.”

RCMP also provided a full list of the South Surrey businesses that were targeted in the crime spree, with many of them being hit in the early morning hours: