A beloved Pomeranian who was believed to have been dognapped has been found and reunited with her owner, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

The alleged theft of the 10-year-old dog named Foxy occurred in the 800 block of Brunette Avenue in Coquitlam on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 7:00 pm. According to police, Foxy was out with her owner when an unknown suspect grabbed her.

Luckily, the story has a happy ending.

“The Coquitlam RCMP can now confirm that Foxy, the Pomeranian dog who was reported missing on September 1, 2023, has been located safe and reunited with her owner,” reads a statement by Coquitlam RCMP.

“Thank you to the public, media, and our policing and community partners for their assistance in reuniting Foxy with her owner!”

Police had shared a photo of the suspect, who’s described as a dark-skinned male with a medium build, short brown curly hair and was seen wearing a black collar shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Coquitlam RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating Foxy, a Pomeranian dog, who was stolen from her owner. Full details: https://t.co/IcNDbApXEp pic.twitter.com/uaeCna0aqB — Coquitlam RCMP (@cqrcmp) September 1, 2023

Foxy is a beige pomeranian who weighs approximately four pounds. She’s missing many teeth and has extra skin on her earlobe.

“Foxy was born in my house; she has been with me forever,” stated her owner, who said that Foxy is well-known and loved within her community.