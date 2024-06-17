A massive luxury home in Surrey has recently been listed for sale after four years of various asking prices.

Located at 2988 163rd Street, near the South Surrey and White Rock region, the home was recently assessed at $7,082,000 and listed for slightly above it, $7,399,000, according to Zealty.

The home looks like a celebrity estate and was a finalist for an award for “best house over 3 million.”

Featuring a massive 11,924 sq ft of space and a lot size of 46,174 sq ft, spacious is an understatement.

The Surrey home contains six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The interiors are fancy and well-maintained.

The home has been listed three times since 2020. In July 2020, it was listed for $5,990,000, and that listing was terminated in December 2020. Two years later, in May 2022, it was listed at a much higher asking price, $8,388,000, and that listing was terminated in September 2022.

It was listed for $7,498,000 last May, and that listing was terminated on May 2, an entire year later, before the most recent listing.

A home like this generally includes a massive media room; this Surrey home is no exception.

According to the most recent Fraser Valley Real Estate Board report, the benchmark price for a single-family detached home in Surrey is $1,530,200.

While this Surrey luxury property is much more expensive than the average Surrey home, it offers a fair bit more in size and space than a similarly priced home in Vancouver, where the average benchmark price is closer to $2 million.

For example, this home in Point Grey, currently listed for more than the Surrey home at $7,450,000, features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 4,277 sq ft of space, much less than half of the space the South Surrey home offers. It also features a lot size of 7,260 sq ft, compared to the 46,174 sq ft the Surrey home provides.