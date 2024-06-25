Iconic Vancouver home sold under asking price fetches $44M

According to Zealty, a stunning beachside Vancouver home was recently sold for a staggering $44 million, $4 million under the asking price.

Located at 1450 Blanca Street, the Vancouver home is one of BC Assessment’s top-valued properties, coming in at number nine at $38,044,000. It sold on June 24.

If the assessed value were as high as the final sale price, it would be BC’s fourth-most expensive property.

Here’s what the new homeowner is getting in this prestigious Vancouver home that the listing calls one of Vancouver’s most iconic.

Listed by Stilhavn Real Estate Services, the home is perched above Jericho Beach and features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It is enormous, with 12,078 sq ft of space.

Zealty says the home is $3,643 per sq ft.

The listing says the 2002-built home is one of Vancouver’s “finest private estates.”

It is indeed private. Thanks to a fortress of greenery, peeking at the home through Google Maps would be nearly impossible.

If you’re paying $44 million for a home, you’d probably expect a swimming pool, and the Vancouver property does not disappoint.

There’s even a basketball court.

Other luxury items include three outdoor fireplaces, a wine cellar, and ponds with waterfalls. It also has a four-car garage and “magical coastal views.”

The listing says the Vancouver mansion has never been on the market. BC Assessment pegs the land value at $20,631,000, with the buildings worth $17,413,000. This is a stark increase compared to 2015, when the home was assessed at $16,393,000.

The listing generated much conversation when it first went up.

