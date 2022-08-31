Police search for Jeep involved in Vancouver hit-and-run that killed a dog

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is hoping the public can help identify an SUV that struck and killed a dog in a suspected hit-and-run.

A woman was also partially struck by the SUV as she was walking her dog in East Vancouver on August 20, just before 1 pm.

Police say the woman was walking her dog on a leash along Garden Drive at East Pender Street.

According to police, as the woman and her dog, Tobi, were crossing the intersection, a grey SUV quickly approached from East Hastings. The vehicle then made a left turn onto East Pender Street before running over the dog and making contact with the woman at the crosswalk in the process.

The driver then sped off and was last seen heading towards Nanaimo Street. Police say there’s no doubt the driver knew what had happened.

“Based on the information collected so far, there is no question the driver of the SUV knew he hit the dog and its owner,” said VPD Constable Jason Doucette in a statement.

“Luckily, the owner suffered only minor injuries, but the loss of one-and-a-half-year-old Tobi has been devastating for the family.”

Fortunately, Vancouver police investigators were able to locate a photograph of the suspect vehicle heading along East Hastings Street before the hit-and-run took place.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey SUV, which police suggest is likely a Jeep Patriot.

Along with sharing a photo of the dog who was unfortunately killed in the hit-and-run, the VPD has shared a map of the approximate location of the incident.

Anyone who might have information related to this incident is being asked to call VPD’s Hit and Run Section at 604-717-6846 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-4477.