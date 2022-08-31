Racial slurs used in assault on business owner in North Vancouver

A possible hate-motivated crime is being investigated in North Vancouver after a business owner was assaulted.

North Vancouver RCMP say this happened late last week.

“On the evening of August 26, 2022, the owner of a local business, located in the 3000 block of Edgemont Boulevard North Vancouver, BC, was assaulted by a woman. During the assault, racial slurs were directed toward the business owner.”

Hate crimes and hate-motivated criminal activity have no place in our community and our officers are working diligently to identify this suspect, said Cst. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP media relations officer.

Investigators say this happened between 7:30 and 8 pm last Friday night and that the owner was “perpetrated by a woman described as Caucasian, 5’6″ tall, with brown and red shoulder length hair, wearing a turquoise rain jacket, dark blue pants and a light blue blouse.”

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, you’re asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

You can also report hate-motivated crimes or incidents online using the Online Crime Reporting tool.