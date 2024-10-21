A heavy emergency response was underway in Vancouver after several units inside multiple floors of a highrise building went up in flames in the city’s West End.

A large fire can be seen from Vancouver’s West End as several units inside this condo building burn – fire crews are on scene 🎥Stephanie Woo pic.twitter.com/J4IkixESF3 — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) October 21, 2024

Smoke and flames were visible from the building on Monday afternoon as crews worked to contain the fire and evacuate the structure. Several reports indicate that explosions were heard before the smoke was visible, but the cause of those loud noises has not been confirmed.

“Firefighters on scene at multi unit- multi floor high rise fire. Crews are inside fighting the fire. Please avoid the area of Alberni and Nicola,” Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services wrote on X just before 4:30 pm.

Firefighters on scene at multi unit- multi floor high rise fire. Crews are inside fighting the fire. Please avoid the area of Alberni and Nicola. pic.twitter.com/72lWQDHfpW — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) October 21, 2024

One person told Daily Hive that they heard two quick heavy explosions “and then the entire unit immediately engulfed in flames as you see in the shot. The flames jumped about 20 feet out the windows when the explosions happened,” X user Randy Kearnes shared.

Another said that they saw something fall from one of the high-level units.

“…huge chunks of debris fell. Hoping everyone got out safe! Fire crew so good and so quick. Communicating constantly with eachother as debris fell,” X user @EllenHydee said.

Right next to our apartment! Two loud explosions and huge chunks of debris fell. Hoping everyone got out safe! Fire crew so good and so quick. Communicating constantly with eachother as debris fell. pic.twitter.com/sm9FMNoeWI — E H (@EllenHydee) October 22, 2024

There were traffic impacts in the area as of 5 pm, and bus service had been detoured. However, there are reports that the fire has been knocked down, and that area may soon fully reopen to traffic.

Kudos to @VanFireRescue for their quick response — while several units are either very damaged or gutted as a result of this #fire at 1500 Alberni St at Nicola in #Vancouver’s West End, it could have been much worse without their prompt response! Hope everyone’s okay!@Kamscan pic.twitter.com/kn9s9tBKKt — Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮 (@RyanVoutilainen) October 22, 2024

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services for more details on the fire and its potential cause and will update this story if that information becomes available.

Witnesses say they heard two loud explosions before the units erupted with fire. 📸🎥Kyle Fang https://t.co/7ZEqx3UhyW pic.twitter.com/1xPpPIDnhV — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) October 22, 2024

More to come…