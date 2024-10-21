News

"Flames jumped 20 feet out the windows": Fire breaks out inside highrise building in Vancouver

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
Oct 21 2024, 11:33 pm
Kyle Fang/Submitted| Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services/X

A heavy emergency response was underway in Vancouver after several units inside multiple floors of a highrise building went up in flames in the city’s West End.

Smoke and flames were visible from the building on Monday afternoon as crews worked to contain the fire and evacuate the structure. Several reports indicate that explosions were heard before the smoke was visible, but the cause of those loud noises has not been confirmed.

“Firefighters on scene at multi unit- multi floor high rise fire. Crews are inside fighting the fire. Please avoid the area of Alberni and Nicola,” Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services wrote on X just before 4:30 pm.

One person told Daily Hive that they heard two quick heavy explosions “and then the entire unit immediately engulfed in flames as you see in the shot. The flames jumped about 20 feet out the windows when the explosions happened,” X user Randy Kearnes shared.

Another said that they saw something fall from one of the high-level units.

“…huge chunks of debris fell. Hoping everyone got out safe! Fire crew so good and so quick. Communicating constantly with eachother as debris fell,” X user @EllenHydee said.

There were traffic impacts in the area as of 5 pm, and bus service had been detoured. However, there are reports that the fire has been knocked down, and that area may soon fully reopen to traffic.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services for more details on the fire and its potential cause and will update this story if that information becomes available.

More to come…

