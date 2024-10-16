Two years unsolved: Foul play suspected in case of missing BC woman

It’s been two years since RCMP learned Amber Manthorne was missing. While police are urging the public to help in the investigation, they say it’s not likely she will be found alive.

According to RCMP, Manthorne was reported missing from her home on Central Lake Road in Port Alberni on July 8, 2022, around 7:30 pm.

Despite investigative efforts over the years, RCMP said in a statement that it is still urging the public for information since Manthorne has not yet been located.

“Please help us find Amber and bring her home,” Manthorne’s mother, Lorraine Murray, added.

Police said it does believe that Manthorne’s disappearance was a result of foul play.

RCMP added that Manthorne’s boyfriend, Justin Hall, is considered a person of interest in her disappearance. However, he was found dead last year in Merritt, BC, “which has limited our access to possible answers,” police said.

The RCMP said it is sharing Hall’s identity, status, and relationship with Manthorne in the hopes of advancing the investigation.

Mounties have released footage of Manthorne’s vehicle, a White 2021 Jeep Compass, from around the time of her disappearance.

The RCMP department has also released a timeline of the investigation, which you can find on the RCMP site here.

RCMP is sharing photos of a bin and a cell phone. If the public finds (or already has found) similar ones to the photographed objects below, they are asked to call the RCMP immediately.

“We will keep searching until she’s found, but we need your help to bring Amber home to her family,” Cst. Beth O’Connor, spokesperson for the Port Alberni RCMP, said.

Anyone with information on Manthorne’s whereabouts or who may know what happened to her is asked to contact their local police. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).