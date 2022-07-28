NewsWeather

Make it stoOoOoP: Day four of Vancouver heatwave brings more intense weather

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jul 28 2022, 1:30 pm
Make it stoOoOoP: Day four of Vancouver heatwave brings more intense weather
AlbertArt/Shutterstock

It’s going to get worse before it gets better as the heatwave scorching Vancouver and much of BC continues to grow in sweat-inducing strength.

While temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27˚C in Vancouver, inland areas could see humidex values reaching a blistering 40˚C.

Here’s the forecast for the week:

vancouver heat wave

Environment Canada

Friday and Saturday are still expected to be quite hot in Vancouver, but thankfully a cooling trend should begin early next week

Environment Canada has issued another heat warning in response to the ongoing heat wave in Vancouver and has also reissued air quality advisories for the region due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone. The air quality advisory is expected to last for the week.

The hottest time of day is late afternoon to early evening, while the coolest time of day is near sunrise.

Overnight temperatures won’t provide much relief, as the humidex is predicted to remain around 25˚C.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.