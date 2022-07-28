It’s going to get worse before it gets better as the heatwave scorching Vancouver and much of BC continues to grow in sweat-inducing strength.

While temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27˚C in Vancouver, inland areas could see humidex values reaching a blistering 40˚C.

Here’s the forecast for the week:

Friday and Saturday are still expected to be quite hot in Vancouver, but thankfully a cooling trend should begin early next week

Environment Canada has issued another heat warning in response to the ongoing heat wave in Vancouver and has also reissued air quality advisories for the region due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone. The air quality advisory is expected to last for the week.

The hottest time of day is late afternoon to early evening, while the coolest time of day is near sunrise.

Overnight temperatures won’t provide much relief, as the humidex is predicted to remain around 25˚C.