Here is what's open, closed this BC Day long weekend in Vancouver

We don’t want you wasting any time this long weekend, so to make it easier for you, we have broken down what will be open or closed this BC Day in Vancouver.

On Saturday and Sunday, most business hours should remain the same but Monday, August 2 (the holiday) is what you’ve got to double check on.

As usual, government offices, including Canada Post and City Hall, will be closed, along with banks and libraries.

But a surprising amount of places are still open on the holiday.

Here’s what is open:

Grocery Stores

Open Monday:

Pharmacies

Open Monday:

Malls

Open Monday:

Entertainment

Open Monday:

Where you can work out Monday

Unfortunately, not all centres are open.

Closed on Monday:

All Ice rinks are closed except for two: