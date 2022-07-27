Here is what's open, closed this BC Day long weekend in Vancouver
Jul 27 2022, 11:28 pm
We don’t want you wasting any time this long weekend, so to make it easier for you, we have broken down what will be open or closed this BC Day in Vancouver.
On Saturday and Sunday, most business hours should remain the same but Monday, August 2 (the holiday) is what you’ve got to double check on.
As usual, government offices, including Canada Post and City Hall, will be closed, along with banks and libraries.
But a surprising amount of places are still open on the holiday.
Here’s what is open:
Grocery Stores
Open Monday:
- Safeway
- Save-On-Foods
- Wholefoods
- IGA
- Superstore
- Loblaws City Market
- Urban Fare
- Meinhardt
- Walmart
- BC Liquor (Holiday hours: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm)
Pharmacies
Open Monday:
Malls
Open Monday:
- Pacific Centre Mall
- City Square (Holiday hours: 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm)
- International Village
- Kingsgate Mall (Holiday hours: Holidays: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm)
- Park Royal (Holiday hours: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm)
- Metrotown (Holiday hours: 11:00am – 7:00pm)
Entertainment
Open Monday:
- Science World
- Vancouver Aquarium
- Vancouver Art Gallery
- Cineplex Theatres
- Most City community centres are closed but these are open:
- False Creek (9:00 am to 12:30 pm)
- Kerrisdale (9:00 am to 10:00 pm)
- Mount Pleasant (9:00 am to 6 pm)
- Sunset (9:00 am to 1:30 pm)
Where you can work out Monday
- City golf courses and pitch and putts are open
- City pools (except Kensington) are open but hours vary:
- Britannia (1:00 pm to 5:00 pm)
- Hillcrest (6:00 am to 9:00 pm)
- Kerrisdale (9:00 am to 5:00 pm)
- Killarney (6:15 am to 9:00 pm)
- Kitsilano (6:15 am to 9:00 pm)
- Lord Byng (12:00 pm to 4:00 pm)
- Maple Grove (10:00 am to 7:30 pm)
- New Brighton (7:15 am to 8:15 pm)
- Renfrew (1:00 pm to 5 pm)
- Second Beach (7:15 am to 8:15 pm)
- Templeton Park (2:00 pm to 7:30 pm)
- Vancouver Aquatic Centre (6:30 am to 9:00 pm)
- Fitness Centres open are:
- Britannia (1:00 pm to 5:00 pm)
- False Creek (9:00 am to 12:30 pm)
- Hillcrest (6:30 am to 9:00 pm)
- Kerrisdale (9:00 am to 10:00 pm)
- Killarney (6:30 am to 2:00 pm)
- Kitsilano (7:00 am to 8:00 pm)
- Lord Byng (12:00 to 4:00 pm)
- Mount Pleasant (9:00 am to 6:00 pm)
- Renfrew Park (1:00 pm to 5:00 pm)
- Sunset (9:00 am to 1:30 pm)
- Templeton Park (7:00 am to 2:00 pm)
- Trout Lake (8:00 am to 3:45 pm)
- Vancouver Aquatic Centre (6:30 am to 9:00 pm)
Unfortunately, not all centres are open.
Closed on Monday:
- Fitness Centres:
All Ice rinks are closed except for two:
-
- Hillcrest Rink
- Sunset Rink (Holiday hours: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm)